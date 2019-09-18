Colony Group Holding in Bank Of America (BAC) Boosted by $983,808 as Stock Rose; Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Stock Price Declined While Ashmore Group Plc Has Increased by $6.43 Million Its Stake

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 81.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 35,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 78,114 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 42,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 4.79M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $834M; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECLINED $23 MILLION TO $911 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Names Schroeder Seattle Market President; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERICAL LOANS HEAD SAYS CEOS ARE OPTIMISTIC ON US ECON; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 01/05/2018 – Infusion of Newest Blockchain Technology into Growing Number of Industries Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 126,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 601,151 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.68M, up from 475,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 2,095 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 62,053 shares to 175,562 shares, valued at $22.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 381,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,191 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL).

