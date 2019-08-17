Colony Group Has Upped Sysco (SYY) Holding By $1.25 Million; UPONOR OYJ ORDINARY SHARES (UPNRF) Sellers Increased By 47.18% Their Shorts

Colony Group Llc increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 56.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc acquired 18,965 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Colony Group Llc holds 52,687 shares with $3.52 million value, up from 33,722 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $37.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 6.75 million shares traded or 154.20% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

UPONOR OYJ ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) had an increase of 47.18% in short interest. UPNRF’s SI was 86,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 47.18% from 58,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 861 days are for UPONOR OYJ ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UPNRF)’s short sellers to cover UPNRF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 100 shares traded or 334.78% up from the average. Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Colony Group Llc decreased Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) stake by 10,709 shares to 56,165 valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Market Vectors Etf International High Yield stake by 17,897 shares and now owns 49,641 shares. Ishares Dow Jones U S Real Estate (IYR) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco Corp has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 5.81% above currents $72.96 stock price. Sysco Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SYY in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7900 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. Credit Suisse maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, June 4 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Mgmt stated it has 2.66% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 135,812 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc reported 0.02% stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1,667 shares. Conning reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Notis accumulated 0.26% or 8,181 shares. Burney Communication reported 0.07% stake. Lee Danner And Bass owns 145,699 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. 5,637 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa. Argent Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 8,916 shares. Toth Finance Advisory Corp invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd holds 504,343 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.1% or 91,900 shares. Moreover, Old Point Tru Service N A has 2.65% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 76,403 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 132,699 shares.

Another recent and important Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Uponor OyjA 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2018.