Colony Group Has Upped Stake in Apache (APA) by $1.37 Million; Advisors Capital Management Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Lowered as Stock Declined

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Apache Corporation (APA) by 432.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 40,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 49,508 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Apache Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 4.51 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/04/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Planned Retirement of Kregg Olson as Executive VP, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; 12/04/2018 – APACHE NAMES BEN RODGERS AS VP, TREASURY; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR; 27/03/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q EPS 38c; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 47.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 9,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 10,593 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 20,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $221.56. About 905,107 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 205.15 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 8,924 shares to 120,280 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 121,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 798,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $147,247 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $51,840 was made by Meyer William Mark on Friday, May 31.

