Colony Group Has Upped Its Nike (NKE) Position by $310,884 as Valuation Rose; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Rose While Moon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $28.81 Million

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 34.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 3,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 14,432 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 10,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 1.73M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 1,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 82,475 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00B, down from 83,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 1.42 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion

