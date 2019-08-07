Colony Group Has Trimmed Crocs Com (CROX) Holding by $968,300; Adage Capital Partners Gp Holding in Church & Dwight (CHD) Decreased by $347,900 as Stock Rose

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc Com (CROX) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 38,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The hedge fund held 55,832 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 94,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 534,040 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q EPS 15c; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INCREASED YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q Rev $283.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crocs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CROX); 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.3% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The hedge fund held 301,274 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, down from 306,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 404,588 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag accumulated 20,600 shares. Addenda Inc reported 61,076 shares stake. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp reported 12,292 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 47,838 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 100,892 shares. Strategic stated it has 0.35% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Marco Lc stated it has 7,500 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cap Guardian accumulated 863,975 shares. C M Bidwell & has 5,845 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Gw Henssler & Assoc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 1.90 million are held by Reik Lc. 867,703 were accumulated by Voya. Regions Finance holds 0% or 1,580 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 449,302 shares.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 1.05 million shares to 10.54M shares, valued at $124.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 5,703 shares to 88,319 shares, valued at $15.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $267,100 activity.

