Colony Group Has Lowered Its Danaher (DHR) Holding by $2.02 Million; Kings Point Capital Management Lowered Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 14,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 41,947 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00 million, down from 56,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $146.47. About 2.92 million shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 2,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 52,337 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71M, down from 54,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 512.63% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13,070 shares to 34,155 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci China (MCHI).

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CDW Set to Join S&P 500 – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “CDW Set to Break Into the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) on Behalf of Total System Shareholders and Encourages Total System Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “TSYS Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Dividend – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,278 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Markets, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,105 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 0.27% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,965 shares. Corvex Management Lp invested in 180,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Limited Co holds 4,000 shares. Maple accumulated 5,100 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Mngmt Lp has 0.24% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 44,028 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.09% or 74,525 shares. Fruth Inv stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Tower Research Capital (Trc) holds 7,712 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 807 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 83,259 shares. Westfield Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 711,688 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.02% or 1,960 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% or 4,550 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wright Invsts Ser, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,370 shares. Essex Mgmt Comm Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Webster Comml Bank N A stated it has 68,686 shares. Fisher Asset Llc invested 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). South Texas Money holds 3,267 shares. Advisors Ltd Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Tiedemann Advisors Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2,774 shares. 506 are held by Sun Life. Fishman Jay A Mi has 19,746 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,277 were reported by Cambridge Advsrs. Yhb Investment Advisors Incorporated has 104,568 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 292 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Forbes J M And Company Llp invested in 0.06% or 2,280 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 36,816 shares. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sector Spdr Technology Etf (XLK) by 266,896 shares to 316,765 shares, valued at $24.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.