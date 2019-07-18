Colony Group Has Lifted Its Noble Energy (NBL) Holding; Cubic Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Allstate (ALL) Stake by $358,046

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 3,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,794 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, down from 85,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $103.2. About 903,656 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 362.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 87,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 112,238 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 24,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 5.31M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 29/03/2018 – Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Noble Energy Outlook To Stbl From Neg; Rtgs Affd; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO; 11/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 25C

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.61 million for 14.58 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Ltd reported 47,340 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.28% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Birmingham Capital Mngmt Al reported 3.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Twin Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 34,140 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 680 shares. Sequoia Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 2,943 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life reported 17,128 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Llc reported 2,799 shares stake. Choate Advisors reported 24,397 shares. Burney Co invested in 79,988 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.29% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 56,450 shares. Qs Limited Co has invested 0.04% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Intact Investment Inc holds 5,700 shares. Moreover, Ancora Advsr has 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 4,866 shares. Affinity Advsr Lc reported 0.51% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6.46 million were reported by Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation. Ci Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 177,750 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 1.70M shares stake. 174,813 were reported by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.04% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 6,341 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 0.02% or 11,591 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Com stated it has 26,500 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 30,798 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Woodstock reported 20,254 shares. Adirondack Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 400 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 92,304 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 8,821 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 942,676 shares. Engy Opportunities Limited Company holds 22,245 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,150 activity.