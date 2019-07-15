Colony Group Has Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Nuveen Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Intel (INTC)

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 62,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.62 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 13.87M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 13,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,940 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.06 million, up from 118,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 14.69M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 70,646 shares to 6,748 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index (DVY) by 3,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,370 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rwwm invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp reported 204,791 shares. Old Dominion Inc holds 0.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 10,572 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service accumulated 6,136 shares. Balyasny Asset Management invested in 3,443 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 12,050 shares. 492,084 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Gm Advisory Grp invested in 30,712 shares. Lafayette Invs stated it has 18,571 shares. Girard Prns, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 140,572 shares. 28,000 were reported by Legacy Private. Blue Chip Prns invested in 27,204 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Cap Impact Limited Liability Corp has 22,299 shares. 3,550 are held by Deltec Asset Management Limited Co. Signature Estate & Advisors Limited Company holds 2.26% or 139,369 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 48,933 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First United State Bank Trust invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Buckingham Cap reported 0.69% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 6.17 million shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Incorporated has 0.6% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 11,624 shares. Mariner Limited Liability stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ironwood Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 2,645 shares. 101,913 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards And Co. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 4.49 million shares. Barry Inv Advisors Limited Liability holds 206,513 shares. Middleton Inc Ma stated it has 34,053 shares. Psagot Invest House owns 60,953 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 104,908 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 17.71 million shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 457,973 shares to 816,294 shares, valued at $34.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 12,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,040 shares, and cut its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

