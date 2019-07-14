Colony Group Has Lifted Interdigital Communicatio (IDCC) Holding by $1.13 Million; Share Price Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Increased Position in Cvr Energy (CVI) by $25.62 Million as Share Value Rose

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 271.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 624,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 855,304 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24 million, up from 230,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 355,529 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 8.41% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – VALUE OF EXCHANGE OFFER IS $27.63 PER COMMON UNIT; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Large U.S. refiner Marathon seeks biofuel hardship waiver; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Rev $1.54B; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY HLDR ICAHN: WILL HOLD 95% OF CVR REFINING AFTER SWAP; 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC CVI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Intends to Commence Offering to Exchange for Up to 37.2 Million Units of CVR Refining; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY – AS OF OFFER DATE, CO & AFFILIATES (INCLUDING AFFILIATES OF ICAHN ENTERPRISES) BENEFICIALLY OWNED ABOUT 69.8% OF UNITS OF CVR REFINING; 09/05/2018 – U.S. senators ask billionaire Icahn for refinery waiver details; 02/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY NAMES TRACY JACKSON CFO

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Interdigital Communicatio (IDCC) by 140.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 17,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29,631 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 12,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Interdigital Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 304,450 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 11.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – MERGER SUB TO MERGE WITH AND INTO CO, AS A RESULT OF WHICH COMPANY WILL BECOME A DIRECT WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOLDCO; 05/03/2018 InterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 22/05/2018 – INTERDIGITAL ISSUES REV. GUIDANCE FOR 2Q $63M-$67M, EST. $64.0M; 04/04/2018 – lnterDigital and Kyocera Corporation Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement; 17/05/2018 – HENRY TIRRI JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF TECH OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – lnterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 22/05/2018 – 5TONIC Lab Recognized as Digital Innovation Hub; 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q REV. $64.1M, EST. $69.6M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – InterDigital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Capital Llc stated it has 17,717 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 47,300 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0% stake. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 168,016 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 1,781 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Permit Ltd Liability holds 3.45% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 112,130 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications accumulated 3,822 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 35,107 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0.04% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Smithbridge Asset Management De owns 28,000 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 63,481 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 28,778 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 36,578 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 11,911 shares.

More notable recent InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “InterDigital Advances Cloud Native Deployment for Future 5G Wireless Service Delivery – GlobeNewswire” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm +3% on possible Huawei ban exception – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CMTL vs. IDCC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hillcrest Labs and LG Renew License for Smart TV Technology – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “InterDigital Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 12,542 shares to 5,463 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Tr Shs Ben Int Consumer Stap (XLP) by 14,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,060 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH).

More notable recent CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream Un-Challenged – Seeking Alpha” on January 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, BGC Partners, Compass Minerals International, Harsco, CVR Energy, and BlackRock â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Carl Icahn’s Portfolio – Q1 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “An Investor’s Guide to Downstream Oil and Gas – The Motley Fool” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CVR Energy Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results And Announces Cash Dividend of 75 Cents – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CVI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 90.91 million shares or 0.36% more from 90.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association accumulated 8,443 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 1,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Art Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Moreover, Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com has 0% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 68,676 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited has 14,534 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 0.01% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Castleark Management Ltd owns 62,990 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 14,300 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp invested in 0.08% or 87,039 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 855,304 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 427,346 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% or 9,150 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Inc accumulated 22 shares.