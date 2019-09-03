Colony Group Has Lifted Holding in Pepsico (PEP); As Ps Business Pks Calif (PSB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 2,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 239,383 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34M, up from 236,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (PSB) by 84.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 1,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The institutional investor held 314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 2,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $179.61. About 130,927 shares traded or 16.76% up from the average. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large Cat Etf (SCHX) by 12,329 shares to 160,575 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (IWO) by 2,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,416 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 2.61% or 11,255 shares. Wealthcare Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 396 shares. 27,000 are held by Roundview Cap Ltd. First Natl Bank And Tru Of Newtown has 2.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 61,285 shares. Strategic Fincl Serv reported 47,962 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 11.17M shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Llc owns 1,765 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Management invested in 69,261 shares. James Investment Research holds 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 58 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Com has 91,205 shares. Estabrook Mgmt owns 28,825 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Capital Guardian accumulated 12,405 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Communications holds 173,725 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated owns 164,930 shares. Capital Ca holds 7,270 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold PSB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 19.18 million shares or 4.69% less from 20.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 78,569 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc owns 29,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.02% or 43,472 shares. Moreover, Rothschild & Asset Us has 0.4% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 235,858 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 71,221 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 16,800 shares. 30,580 are owned by Ajo Lp. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.01% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Dupont Capital Mgmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Amp Cap has 8,804 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 1 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 0% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76,727 shares to 88,727 shares, valued at $467.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.