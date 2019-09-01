Colony Group Has Lifted Comcast (CMCSA) Position; Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holder Telemark Asset Management Boosted Stake

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 12,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 84,649 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 71,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Did Not Agree to Offer a Breakup Fee to Fox – Filing; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST `FULLY COMMITTED’ TO ACQUIRIING ALL OF SKY: SPOKESMAN; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 7,893 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 28/03/2018 – Aspen in talks as bid process nears; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Tarpon Springs; 24/05/2018 – Chefs Club Announces San Francisco Chef Matthew Accarrino To Head Residency Program At Chefs Club Aspen; 23/03/2018 – Knighted Ventures Co-Founder Jieho Lee Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 71c-85c; 05/03/2018 – Aspen REIT Withdraws Its Common Stk From Listing on the NYSE Amer; 10/05/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Fremont; 08/03/2018 – Therapeutic brands help lift Aspen Pharmacare’s H1 profit; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FACILITIES OVER 70% OVERSUBSCRIBED; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru reported 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 12,860 shares. 636,772 are owned by Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corp. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 35,137 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 305,000 shares. 14,647 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Mellon. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 309,807 shares. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp owns 2.59M shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Blair William Il holds 0% or 33,500 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,517 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Ariel Invests Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Telemark Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.49% or 1.51M shares.

