Colony Group Has Lifted By $319,405 Its Crown Castle International (CCI) Position; Shorts at ACCELEWARE LTD. COMMON SHARES CANADA (ACWRF) Lowered By 33.33%

ACCELEWARE LTD. COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ACWRF) had a decrease of 33.33% in short interest. ACWRF’s SI was 800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 33.33% from 1,200 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 2 days are for ACCELEWARE LTD. COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ACWRF)’s short sellers to cover ACWRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.085 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Colony Group Llc increased Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) stake by 1.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc acquired 2,515 shares as Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Colony Group Llc holds 136,307 shares with $17.45 million value, up from 133,792 last quarter. Crown Castle International Corp now has $60.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $146.62. About 605,212 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Acceleware Ltd., an oil and gas technology company, develops, and markets special purpose computational software products for energy, engineering, and other sectors in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $9.39 million. The firm operates through Radio Frequency Heading, and Software and Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers AxFWI, a full waveform inversion application for providing subsurface velocity models; AxRTM, a reverse time migration method for seismic depth imaging; AxWave, a high performance application used for the simulation of seismic wave propagation through the subsurface; and marine controlled source electromagnetic method for generating the electric resistivity map of seafloors, as well as researches, develops, and sells RF heating and related services for heavy oil and oil sand production technology.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,451 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Kingfisher Cap Ltd, North Carolina-based fund reported 10,316 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.13% or 232,586 shares. Southport Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 2,672 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb Williams owns 0.44% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 40,586 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 3,427 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invsts invested in 13.22M shares. Everence Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Argent Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.89% stake. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 546,043 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. On Tuesday, July 23 the insider MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.08 million.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Int`l (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Int`l has $15000 highest and $129 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is -3.49% below currents $146.62 stock price. Crown Castle Int`l had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1. Wells Fargo maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, April 15. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $142 target. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”.