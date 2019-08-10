Colony Group Has Increased Pfizer (PFE) Position by $2.96 Million; Share Price Declined; Poplar Forest Capital Has Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $25.80 Million; Share Price Declined

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 486,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 68,373 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 555,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 70,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 459,692 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52M, up from 389,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 2.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 235,000 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Peoples Financial Service accumulated 37,980 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Department Mb State Bank N A reported 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 67,420 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Palouse Cap has 75,160 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com New York invested in 5,450 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt stated it has 0.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 773,960 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr reported 14,618 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 538,800 shares. Beaumont Fin Prtnrs Limited Company holds 5,696 shares. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd reported 6,540 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). North Star Asset Inc holds 76,149 shares.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 238,514 shares to 321,072 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 46,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Mgmt owns 0.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 31,081 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt has 0.69% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 44,653 shares. 36,494 are held by Livingston Group Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Private Capital holds 2.22% or 172,612 shares. Northstar owns 12,002 shares. Professional Advisory Ser invested in 0.21% or 24,895 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 0.45% stake. 186,601 are owned by Nbt Fincl Bank N A. Heartland Inc holds 0.94% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 298,515 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Limited Com holds 30,811 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.96% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 145,051 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 4,878 shares. Howard Mgmt accumulated 84,305 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Farmers Trust invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 44,593 are held by Kistler.

