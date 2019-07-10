Colony Group Has Increased Intercontinental Ex (ICE) Holding By $15.71 Million; Michaels Stores (MIK) Has 1.53 Sentiment

Colony Group Llc increased Intercontinental Ex (ICE) stake by 4959.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc acquired 206,693 shares as Intercontinental Ex (ICE)’s stock rose 5.13%. The Colony Group Llc holds 210,861 shares with $16.06 million value, up from 4,168 last quarter. Intercontinental Ex now has $50.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $90.16. About 1.13 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures

Michaels Stores Inc (MIK) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 138 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 90 sold and decreased their stakes in Michaels Stores Inc. The funds in our database now own: 178.47 million shares, down from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Michaels Stores Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 60 Increased: 88 New Position: 50.

The stock increased 3.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 1.94M shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) has declined 41.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Capex $160 Million-$170 Million; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 14/03/2018 – Moved By Tragic Diabetes Story, Fellow Type 1, Bret Michaels, Looks To Insulin Resolution; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Net $203M; 21/03/2018 – Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 22/04/2018 – DJ Michaels Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIK); 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $170 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Martha Stewart Collection To Expand At Michaels Stores — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The Michaels Companies, Inc. owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores in North America. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 33,000 stock-keeping units in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,900 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing. It has a 4.12 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Pat CatanÂ’s stores that provide approximately 53,000 SKUs, including an assortment of kids craft items, fine art supplies, yarn, floral supplies, scrapbooking materials, home decor, bakeware, and wedding related merchandise.

Bain Capital Investors Llc holds 23.02% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. for 52.80 million shares. Highfields Capital Management Lp owns 3.29 million shares or 5.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tyvor Capital Llc has 3.12% invested in the company for 1.16 million shares. The California-based Bernzott Capital Advisors has invested 2.81% in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.85 million shares.

Analysts await The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MIK’s profit will be $20.85M for 14.68 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Michaels Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life holds 0.02% or 965 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% or 68,831 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 7.67 million shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has 0.15% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 541,482 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 926,052 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 1.31 million shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Shufro Rose Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,500 shares stake. State Street Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 24.72M shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust & reported 306 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.12% or 2.43M shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 751,414 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 5. Citigroup upgraded the shares of ICE in report on Tuesday, January 22 to “Buy” rating.

Colony Group Llc decreased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 2,672 shares to 2,693 valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) stake by 23,815 shares and now owns 8,426 shares. Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Index (IWP) was reduced too.