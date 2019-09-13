Colony Group Has Decreased Its Sysco (SYY) Holding by $674,450; As Viacom (VIAB) Share Value Rose, Holder Oldfield Partners Llp Lowered by $922,200 Its Position

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 31,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 4.62 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.01 million, down from 4.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.56B market cap company. It closed at $26.22 lastly. It is up 5.46% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT IS IN EARLY STAGES OF TURNAROUND; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 08/03/2018 – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” “Ru-Veals” Guest Judges for Highly Anticipated Season 10 Premiering Thursday, March 22 at 8:00 PM; 15/05/2018 – Viacom CDS Widens 14 Bps; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Says Turnaround On Track in Bid to Shore Up Business; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: JUST MADE FIRST MOBILE DEAL FOR PARAMOUNT PLUS SERVICE; 02/04/2018 – IF CBS, VIACOM MERGE, MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY 2 YRS: RTRS/CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish in a CBS Deal

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 9,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 43,052 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 52,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $77.72. About 2.29M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 54,434 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Natixis owns 314,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 565 shares stake. 1.02M were reported by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Johnson Counsel has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 9,206 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port accumulated 72,392 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Benedict Fin Advsr owns 1.84% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 62,365 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Com owns 2,961 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 83 shares or 0% of the stock. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Lc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability reported 6,854 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 886,783 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd accumulated 5,735 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 180,414 shares to 207,854 shares, valued at $22.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Index (IVW).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $499.85 million for 20.03 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 6,900 shares to 35,480 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 38,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro.