Colony Group Has Decreased Its J2 Global Com Isin #Us48123v1026 Sed (JCOM) Holding by $1.68 Million; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowered Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Position as Stock Price Rose

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc Com Isin #Us48123v1026 Sed (JCOM) by 88.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 19,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 2,513 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 22,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc Com Isin #Us48123v1026 Sed for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.37. About 13,050 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 391,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 9.86 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.61M, down from 10.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 41,556 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 36,900 shares to 91,300 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 290,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prtn Group Inc Ag invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 13,381 are held by Counselors Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Incorporated owns 331,000 shares. Moreover, Diversified Trust has 0.1% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Highlander Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0% or 80 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited owns 13,083 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blair William Com Il has 0.03% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 216,081 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh stated it has 458,493 shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 832,154 shares. Whittier Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Pinnacle Limited Co has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 35,297 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 0.2% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 88,895 shares.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.83M for 12.55 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.29% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Smith Asset Management Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com stated it has 8,256 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd reported 214,235 shares stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 384,560 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Graham Company Advsrs LP stated it has 86,251 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 1.73M shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability owns 5,862 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has 0.02% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 229,787 shares. Art Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). State Street Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Chicago Equity Limited Liability has 14,710 shares. Cim Mangement has invested 0.12% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake.

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 12.06% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $75.35 million for 13.67 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.