Colony Group Has Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $1.48 Million; Scopia Capital Management LP Holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 44.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 595,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 749,538 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.35M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 359,073 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet Syndrome; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT…; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma Wins Unanimous Recommendation From FDA Advisory Committee For Cannabis-derived Drug — MarketWatch

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 3,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 73,622 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.08 million, down from 77,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.13 EPS, up 89.68% or $1.13 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.68 actual EPS reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.26% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd reported 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Washington Corporation stated it has 80 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Inc Ca accumulated 790 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.06% stake. Old National Natl Bank In reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 11,832 were reported by Segment Wealth Ltd. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nbt National Bank & Trust N A New York holds 0.89% or 12,845 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Courage Miller Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 1.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 997 were reported by Shine Invest Advisory Service Inc. Webster National Bank N A has invested 1.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 215,191 are held by Royal London Asset Limited. Schafer Cullen Management, a New York-based fund reported 157,838 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation accumulated 10,688 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8,880 shares to 14,626 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 16,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M.