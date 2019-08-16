Colony Group Has Cut Home Depot (HD) Stake; SAS AB STOCKHOLM ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (SASDF) Shorts Raised By 5.76%

Colony Group Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 26.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc sold 6,378 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Colony Group Llc holds 17,678 shares with $3.39 million value, down from 24,056 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $223.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $203.28. About 2.61M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR

SAS AB STOCKHOLM ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:SASDF) had an increase of 5.76% in short interest. SASDF’s SI was 1.18M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.76% from 1.12M shares previously. It closed at $1.2982 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SAS AB , together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company has market cap of $479.46 million. The firm also provides air cargo and other aviation services, as well as offers ground handling services and technical maintenance services. It currently has negative earnings. It operates a fleet of 158 aircrafts.

Colony Group Llc increased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 4,170 shares to 10,596 valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) stake by 7,763 shares and now owns 55,926 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Inv, Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,686 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd reported 64 shares. Keating Investment Counselors invested in 4.67% or 53,797 shares. Indiana Trust And Mgmt accumulated 0.28% or 2,844 shares. Ghp Invest reported 8,962 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,446 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept reported 1,875 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd holds 51,044 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Gru has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 63 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Gru has invested 0.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ionic Capital Limited Co holds 1,288 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 5,990 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rothschild Cap Prns Lc invested in 11,726 shares or 1.26% of the stock.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $23000 highest and $194 lowest target. $208.10’s average target is 2.37% above currents $203.28 stock price. Home Depot had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, February 26. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 26. Credit Suisse maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $194 target.