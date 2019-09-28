Colony Group Has Cut Catalent Com (CTLT) Stake by $319,248; Valuation Rose; Tensile Capital Management Has Boosted Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Holding by $5.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 152,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.37M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 3.13 million shares traded or 36.45% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY18 Consolidated Same-Store Sales in the Range of Flat to Low-Single-Digit Declin; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 4Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 14/03/2018 – Dick’s says gun stance ‘won’t be positive’ for 2018 sales; 06/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S CEO: PRIVATE LABEL WILL CONTINUE TO GET MORE SPACE; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N FY SHR VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 4Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.24; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Catalent Inc Com (CTLT) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The hedge fund held 96,632 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24M, down from 102,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 643,295 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Macy’s to partner with major retailer in 36 stores, including Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Dick’s Sporting Goods Looks Solid Heading Into Q2 Earnings – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dick’s Sporting Goods: Still Not Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Pay You to Own Them – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold DKS shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.65 million shares or 4.52% less from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 249,960 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc owns 45,828 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Quebec – Canada-based Letko Brosseau And Associate has invested 0.58% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). James Invest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 5,765 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 90,517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hs Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.03 million shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.18% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 14,568 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 26,742 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na accumulated 5,854 shares. Snow Mgmt Lp has 0.22% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 97,918 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 542,843 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 967,858 shares.

Since September 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $15,614 activity.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $763.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) by 505,173 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 215,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,227 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold CTLT shares while 80 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 146.59 million shares or 3.65% more from 141.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Management accumulated 103,930 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.01% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 46,139 shares. Amp Capital Investors invested in 42,314 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 31,020 shares. Pier Ltd Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 149,314 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 367,891 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 9,269 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 5,513 shares. Viking Glob Lp reported 1.60M shares stake. Shine Investment Advisory Ser Incorporated reported 236 shares. Bernzott Advsr accumulated 803,908 shares or 5.25% of the stock. Alyeska Investment Grp Limited Partnership holds 563,612 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 22.90 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Blair William & Comm Il reported 19,067 shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Catalent to buy Bristol-Myers plant in Italy – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Catalent (CTLT) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Catalent beats fiscal Q4 consensus – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Catalent to buy Paragon Bioservices for $1.2B – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 7,168 shares to 13,711 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sector Spdr Technology Etf (XLK) by 266,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $103,280 activity.