Colony Group Cut Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $371,826; As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Cut Position

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 4,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 210,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.19M, down from 214,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 3.32 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 2,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 34,099 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02M, down from 37,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10 million shares traded or 49.75% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 9,479 shares to 642,250 shares, valued at $48.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation also sold $6.63M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, July 19. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 149,114 shares to 192,221 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 27.98 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.