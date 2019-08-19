Colony Group Cut Its Position in Crocs Com (CROX) by $968,300 as Market Valuation Declined; Coatue Management Has Raised Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $359.56 Million as Stock Rose

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 184.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555.77M, up from 733,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.98 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc Com (CROX) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 38,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The hedge fund held 55,832 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 94,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 859,227 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q EPS 15c; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE UP ABOUT 70 TO 100 BASIS POINTS OVER 2017 GROSS MARGIN OF 50.5%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INCREASED YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q Rev $283.1M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUES TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, $198.8 MLN OF CO’S $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q REV. $283.1M, EST. $272.2M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Ex (NYSE:ICE) by 206,693 shares to 210,861 shares, valued at $16.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interdigital Communicatio (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 17,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Mkts Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold CROX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 20,281 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 101,381 shares. Qs Limited Liability invested in 145,327 shares. Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership invested in 42,853 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested in 269,026 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) or 37 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 12,094 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 14,757 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 2.36 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs stated it has 0.01% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Axa owns 0.02% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 213,400 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.68 million shares to 6.34M shares, valued at $288.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 622,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26M shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

