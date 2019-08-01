Colony Group Cut Its Lowes Companies (LOW) Stake by $2.72 Million as Stock Price Declined; Meta Finl Group (CASH) Stock Price Rose While Second Curve Capital Has Increased by $1.27 Million Its Holding

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies (LOW) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 167,458 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, down from 192,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $99.71. About 4.49M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 396,975 shares traded or 66.21% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH)

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.34 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,761 shares to 239,383 shares, valued at $29.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.