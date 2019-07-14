Colony Group Continues to Hold Stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR); Palladium Partners Has Increased Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Position by $605,790; Stock Value Rose

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 5,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, up from 72,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 2.29M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 5,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,382 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 2.60 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric's (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance" on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Emerson Electric (EMR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release – Yahoo Finance" published on April 30, 2019, Foxbusiness.com published: "Why Emerson Electric Stock Fell 15.1% in May – Fox Business" on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: "St. Louis companies land on Forbes' 2019 list of Best Employers for Women – St. Louis Business Journal" published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 51,032 shares to 76,608 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Intrm Tr Crp Etf (CIU) by 39,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,018 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. On Friday, January 25 BAHAI AHMAD sold $2.80M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 26,963 shares. XIE BING also sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. The insider Kozanian Hagop H sold 9,061 shares worth $929,627. DELAGI R GREGORY had sold 33,371 shares worth $3.37 million. $418,992 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Friday, January 25. $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Flessner Kyle M.

