Colony Group Boosted Position in Centene (CNC) by $4.96 Million as Market Value Rose; Visa (V) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Upped Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1276.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 126,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 136,788 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, up from 9,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $179.2. About 4.64M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 99.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 93,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 187,883 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, up from 94,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 3.04M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Total Us Bond Market (AGG) by 11,583 shares to 277,840 shares, valued at $30.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,324 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr Spdr Tr Tactic.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 5,430 shares to 17,625 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 17,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,729 shares, and cut its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).