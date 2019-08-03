Colony Group Boosted By $795,243 Its Southwest Airlns Co (LUV) Holding; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART) Last Week

Colony Group Llc increased Southwest Airlns Co (LUV) stake by 316.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc acquired 15,593 shares as Southwest Airlns Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Colony Group Llc holds 20,523 shares with $1.07M value, up from 4,930 last quarter. Southwest Airlns Co now has $27.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 3.12 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – Regulators Expected to Require Inspections Sooner, and of More Engines, Than Previously Proposed; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WEIGHING MULTIPLE HAWAII DESTINATIONS: CEO; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: 2ND QTR UNIT REVENUE WILL BE BOTTOM FOR THE YR; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N CEO GARY KELLY SAYS AS OF THURSDAY, CARRIER HAS INSPECTED ABOUT 80 PCT OF FLEET AFTER DEADLY ENGINE EXPLOSION; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CONFIRMS SOUTHWEST ENGINE FAILURE INCIDENT IS FIRST FATAL U.S. DOMESTIC AIR CARRIER ACCIDENT SINCE 2009 -SPOKESMAN; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SAYS IN 2017, STARTED A PROGRAM TO INSPECT ALL FAN BLADES ON ALL -700/-800 AIRCRAFT IN CO’S FLEET; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N AIRPLANE IN PHILADELPHIA AFTER MEDIA REPORTS OF EMERGENCY LANDING; 02/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago to New Jersey diverted due to broken window; 26/04/2018 – LUV: GROUNDINGS NOT CONSIDERED WITH INSPECTIONS, BLADE HISTORY; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Net $463M

Among 7 analysts covering Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Integra Lifesciences had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of IART in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. JMP Securities maintained the shares of IART in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $57 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. BTIG Research maintained the shares of IART in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 22. See Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) latest ratings:

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $57 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $57 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $57 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $61 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. Credit Suisse maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Thursday, February 21. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $56 target. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, February 20 to “Sell”. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, March 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Fin Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Winch Advisory Service Lc reported 149 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 0.04% or 447,657 shares. Asset Mngmt One stated it has 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Of Vermont holds 987 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,336 shares. Somerset Trust Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 688 shares. Korea Invest, a Korea-based fund reported 215,031 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.14% stake. Automobile Association invested in 675,419 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability reported 1,000 shares. Fayez Sarofim & reported 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Kistler has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Becker Mngmt holds 676,389 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor reported 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Plays Defense, As It Should – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines Falls After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines: Resilient, Despite The Challenges – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Colony Group Llc decreased Schwab Us Large Cat Etf (SCHX) stake by 12,329 shares to 160,575 valued at $10.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Ii Kbw Bk stake by 219,088 shares and now owns 8,195 shares. Market Vectors Etf International High Yield was reduced too.

The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.38. About 244,455 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.42, EST. $2.33; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES BOOSTS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 25/04/2018 – Sapiens Congratulates Integra on Being Named a Celent Model Insurer; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Roche Diagnostics Corporation- Roche Acetaminophen assay 03255379160-HAcetaminophen (P) 20767174160- cobas c Integra; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 20/03/2018 Integra LifeSciences Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 27; 09/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 49C

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, makes, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company has market cap of $5.34 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It has a 53.55 P/E ratio. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0.01% or 43,157 shares. Pnc Financial Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 57,764 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 113,669 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd holds 4,380 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 74,458 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 6.30M shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 4,826 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 12 shares. State Street reported 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). 180,772 are owned by Hood River Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Regions Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). 25,359 were accumulated by Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership.