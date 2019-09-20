Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

As REIT – Office businesses, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 15 2.92 N/A -1.14 0.00 Franklin Street Properties Corp. 8 3.28 N/A 0.10 83.09

Demonstrates Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and Franklin Street Properties Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Street Properties Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 0.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and Franklin Street Properties Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.1% and 83.8%. About 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties Corp. has 3.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 1.57% 4.25% 4.18% -1.64% -22.64% 2.6% Franklin Street Properties Corp. 4.54% 8.48% 2.54% 9.81% -4.62% 29.37%

For the past year Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Summary

Franklin Street Properties Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.