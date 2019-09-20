Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

As REIT – Office businesses, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|15
|2.92
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Franklin Street Properties Corp.
|8
|3.28
|N/A
|0.10
|83.09
Demonstrates Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and Franklin Street Properties Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Street Properties Corp.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.5%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and Franklin Street Properties Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.1% and 83.8%. About 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties Corp. has 3.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|1.57%
|4.25%
|4.18%
|-1.64%
|-22.64%
|2.6%
|Franklin Street Properties Corp.
|4.54%
|8.48%
|2.54%
|9.81%
|-4.62%
|29.37%
For the past year Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Franklin Street Properties Corp.
Summary
Franklin Street Properties Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.