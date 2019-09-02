Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA). The two are both REIT – Office companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|16
|2.58
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|City Office REIT Inc.
|25
|3.33
|N/A
|-0.46
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and City Office REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and City Office REIT Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|City Office REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and City Office REIT Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|City Office REIT Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 67.60%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and City Office REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|1.57%
|4.25%
|4.18%
|-1.64%
|-22.64%
|2.6%
|City Office REIT Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
City Office REIT Inc. beats Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.