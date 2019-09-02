Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA). The two are both REIT – Office companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 16 2.58 N/A -1.14 0.00 City Office REIT Inc. 25 3.33 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and City Office REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and City Office REIT Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% City Office REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and City Office REIT Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 City Office REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 67.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and City Office REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 1.57% 4.25% 4.18% -1.64% -22.64% 2.6% City Office REIT Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

City Office REIT Inc. beats Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.