Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) At $15.65 Forms Bottom; Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Storm Resources (TSE:SRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Storm Resources had 2 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. The stock of Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) earned “Buy” rating by GMP Securities on Friday, March 1. See Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) latest ratings:

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $3 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $3.85 Maintain

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) formed multiple bottom with $14.71 target or 6.00% below today’s $15.65 share price. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) has $2.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 208,481 shares traded. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) has declined 17.84% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CLNC News: 15/03/2018 Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Announces Monthly Dividend for Common Stockholders; 10/05/2018 – Colony Northstar posts loss after `difficult’ quarter; 08/05/2018 – Colony NorthStar Credit: Reported Results Not Representative of Full Quarter Since They Don’t Include Northstar I and Northstar II Results in January; 14/05/2018 – Corsair Adds Spectrum Brands, Exits Colony NorthStar: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Abraaj Said in Talks to Sell Fund Unit Stake to Colony NorthStar; 08/05/2018 – Colony NorthStar Credit 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLNC); 21/05/2018 – Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate Goes Below 50D-MA; 25/04/2018 – COLONY NORTHSTAR CREDIT REAL ESTATE – REPURCHASE AGREEMENT GIVES UPTO $500.0 MLN TO FINANCE FIRST MORTGAGE LOANS,SENIOR LOAN PARTICIPATIONS AMONG OTHERS; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Colony NorthStar’s Special Servicer Rating

Analysts await Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CLNC’s profit will be $41.12 million for 12.23 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 255.56% EPS growth.

The stock increased 4.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 239,982 shares traded or 201.84% up from the average. Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Storm Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company has market cap of $191.82 million. It primarily owns interests in lands covering approximately an area of 109,000 net acres in 155 net sections located in Umbach, as well as interests in 119 sections covering approximately an area of 78,000 net acres situated in Horn River Basin, Northeast British Columbia. It has a 6.36 P/E ratio.

