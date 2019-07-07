Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) Analysts See $0.32 EPS; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX)

Among 2 analysts covering Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Canfor Pulp Products had 2 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Scotia Capital maintained Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) rating on Thursday, February 21. Scotia Capital has “Hold” rating and $20 target. See Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) latest ratings:

22/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

Analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) to report $0.32 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.23% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. CLNC’s profit would be $41.12M giving it 12.17 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc.’s analysts see 255.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 198,732 shares traded. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) has declined 17.84% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CLNC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLNC); 08/05/2018 – Colony NorthStar Credit: Reported Results Not Representative of Full Quarter Since They Don’t Include Northstar I and Northstar II Results in January; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Abraaj in talks to sell fund unit stake to Colony NorthStar – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – COLONY NORTHSTAR CREDIT REAL ESTATE – THE INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF THE REPURCHASE AGREEMENT IS APRIL 20, 2021 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Abraaj Said in Talks to Sell Fund Unit Stake to Colony NorthStar; 10/05/2018 – Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate Closes Above 50D-MA; 10/05/2018 – Colony Northstar posts loss after `difficult’ quarter; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Colony NorthStar’s Special Servicer Rating; 07/05/2018 – ABRAAJ SAID IN TALKS TO SELL FUND ARM STAKE TO COLONY NORTHSTAR; 15/03/2018 Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Announces Monthly Dividend for Common Stockholders

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products worldwide. The company has market cap of $682.55 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Pulp and Paper. It has a 5.23 P/E ratio. It offers bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers, as well as supplies fiber products.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 30,953 shares traded. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Canfor Pulp Products Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX). Cordasco Networks holds 0% in Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) or 44 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 9,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives reported 581 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 68,250 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Capital Fund owns 70,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.45% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 300 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 16,745 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX). Natixis holds 43,343 shares. 24,706 were accumulated by Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Prelude Cap Lc has 0.01% invested in Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX). Comerica National Bank owns 283,273 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.02% in Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX).

