Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) to pay $0.15 on Sep 10, 2019; Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Has 1.41 Sentiment

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:CLNC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc’s current price of $12.91 translates into 1.12% yield. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc’s dividend has Aug 31, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 480,117 shares traded or 58.44% up from the average. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) has declined 22.64% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CLNC News: 08/05/2018 – Colony NorthStar Credit: Reported Results Not Representative of Full Quarter Since They Don’t Include Northstar I and Northstar II Results in January; 14/05/2018 – Corsair Adds Spectrum Brands, Exits Colony NorthStar: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Colony NorthStar’s Special Servicer Rating; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Abraaj in talks to sell fund unit stake to Colony NorthStar – Bloomberg; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLNC); 25/04/2018 – COLONY NORTHSTAR CREDIT REAL ESTATE – REPURCHASE AGREEMENT GIVES UPTO $500.0 MLN TO FINANCE FIRST MORTGAGE LOANS,SENIOR LOAN PARTICIPATIONS AMONG OTHERS; 25/04/2018 – COLONY NORTHSTAR CREDIT REAL ESTATE – THE INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF THE REPURCHASE AGREEMENT IS APRIL 20, 2021 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate Goes Below 50D-MA; 07/05/2018 – Abraaj Said in Talks to Sell Fund Unit Stake to Colony NorthStar; 08/05/2018 – Colony NorthStar Credit 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 155 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 110 cut down and sold equity positions in Caesars Entertainment Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 735.99 million shares, up from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Caesars Entertainment Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 18 to 18 for the same number . Sold All: 45 Reduced: 65 Increased: 79 New Position: 76.

Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

More notable recent Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starpharma Needs Patience But Upside Is Interesting – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Empower Clinics to Begin Trading on OTCQB on August 20th, 2019 Under Ticker Symbol (OTC: EPWCF) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lonza: Growth Might Not Be Priced In Yet – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Siemens And Its Pillars Of Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sunniva: A Golden Opportunity In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 20.8% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation for 32.50 million shares. Silver Point Capital L.P. owns 16.23 million shares or 19.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Canyon Capital Advisors Llc has 16.27% invested in the company for 77.58 million shares. The Texas-based Lafitte Capital Management Lp has invested 9.23% in the stock. Frontfour Capital Group Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 725,289 shares.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 3.84 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle