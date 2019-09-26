Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Since Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital Inc. 5 1.11 N/A -1.38 0.00 Great Ajax Corp. 14 4.91 N/A 1.06 13.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Colony Capital Inc. and Great Ajax Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9% Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

Colony Capital Inc.’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Great Ajax Corp. is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. shares and 76.9% of Great Ajax Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Great Ajax Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73% Great Ajax Corp. -0.43% 0.8% -1.9% 8.33% 4.92% 15.89%

For the past year Colony Capital Inc. was more bullish than Great Ajax Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Great Ajax Corp. beats Colony Capital Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.