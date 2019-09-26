Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Since Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Colony Capital Inc.
|5
|1.11
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Great Ajax Corp.
|14
|4.91
|N/A
|1.06
|13.14
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Colony Capital Inc. and Great Ajax Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Colony Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-11.4%
|-2.9%
|Great Ajax Corp.
|0.00%
|9.2%
|1.8%
Risk & Volatility
Colony Capital Inc.’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Great Ajax Corp. is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.8 beta.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. shares and 76.9% of Great Ajax Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Great Ajax Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Colony Capital Inc.
|8.45%
|12.77%
|10.57%
|-2.92%
|-6.46%
|20.73%
|Great Ajax Corp.
|-0.43%
|0.8%
|-1.9%
|8.33%
|4.92%
|15.89%
For the past year Colony Capital Inc. was more bullish than Great Ajax Corp.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Great Ajax Corp. beats Colony Capital Inc.
Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.
