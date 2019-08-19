Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP)

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.84 N/A -1.38 0.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 6.16 N/A 0.03 837.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Colony Capital Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. shares and 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47%

For the past year Colony Capital Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Colony Capital Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.