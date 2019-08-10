Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF)

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.96 N/A -1.38 0.00 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 -4.03 N/A -1.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Colony Capital Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.