Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) Touches $4.37 Low on Aug, 25; Q2 Holdings (QTWO)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

The stock of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) reached all time low today, Aug, 25 and still has $4.15 target or 5.00% below today’s $4.37 share price. This indicates more downside for the $2.13B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.15 PT is reached, the company will be worth $106.55 million less. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 3.81 million shares traded or 42.84% up from the average. Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) has declined 6.46% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500.

Q2 Holdings (QTWO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 78 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 57 sold and decreased their equity positions in Q2 Holdings. The investment managers in our database now hold: 41.85 million shares, up from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Q2 Holdings in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 50 Increased: 51 New Position: 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold Colony Capital, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 33.44 million shares or 18.12% more from 28.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Corp holds 1.06 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 37,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fosun Int Limited holds 1.2% or 20.00M shares. Edgepoint Investment Grp Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) for 12.35 million shares.

Colony Capital, Inc. is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. The firm manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. It currently has negative earnings. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments.

The stock decreased 2.55% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 330,920 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.22 billion. The firm offers Q2online, a browser digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for clients to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows clients to analyze account holder data. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. for 3.17 million shares. Tremblant Capital Group owns 329,019 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc has 1.04% invested in the company for 51,483 shares. The Texas-based Stephens Investment Management Group Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 272,874 shares.