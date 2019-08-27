Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) Reaches $4.37 Low on Aug, 27; Granahan Investment Management Cut By $3.94 Million Its Neogenomics (NEO) Holding

The stock of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) reached all time low today, Aug, 27 and still has $4.20 target or 4.00% below today’s $4.37 share price. This indicates more downside for the $2.13B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.20 PT is reached, the company will be worth $85.24 million less. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 1.38 million shares traded. Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) has declined 6.46% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Neogenomics (NEO) stake by 16.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 196,794 shares as Neogenomics (NEO)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 993,904 shares with $20.34 million value, down from 1.19 million last quarter. Neogenomics now has $2.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 243,072 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relaunched Uganda Airlines hopes to win slice of East African travel – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NeoGenomics Q2 revenue up 50%; earnings down 66%; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Argentina opposition candidate Fernandez meets with mining companies, governors – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Land, Assets and Business of Woodmere Nursery Ltd. – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics has $2700 highest and $23 lowest target. $25’s average target is 1.54% above currents $24.62 stock price. NeoGenomics had 2 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31. First Analysis maintained the shares of NEO in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) stake by 639,284 shares to 734,074 valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) stake by 30,717 shares and now owns 272,874 shares. Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 59,088 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 125,642 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 695,464 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alphaone Investment Serv Limited Company reported 79,816 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.21% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 27,599 shares. Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma reported 993,904 shares. Etrade has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 59,760 are owned by Victory Capital. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 33,867 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp reported 401,857 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colony Capital puts industrial portfolio up for sale – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Colony Capital to Present at the BAML 2019 Global Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colony Capital’s Barrack taps Saudi money – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold Colony Capital, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 33.44 million shares or 18.12% more from 28.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgepoint Invest accumulated 12.35 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp reported 1.06M shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY). Fosun Int Limited holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) for 20.00M shares.

Colony Capital, Inc. is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. The firm manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. It currently has negative earnings. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments.