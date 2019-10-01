Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.00 420.51M -1.38 0.00 Urban Edge Properties 18 9.57 116.63M 0.94 17.78

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Colony Capital Inc. and Urban Edge Properties.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital Inc. 8,310,474,308.30% -11.4% -2.9% Urban Edge Properties 633,858,695.65% 11.9% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.33 beta indicates that Colony Capital Inc. is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Urban Edge Properties is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Colony Capital Inc. and Urban Edge Properties’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urban Edge Properties 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Urban Edge Properties is $20, which is potential 1.06% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Colony Capital Inc. and Urban Edge Properties are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 94.9% respectively. 0.5% are Colony Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Urban Edge Properties’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73% Urban Edge Properties -2.05% -2.39% -10.15% -18.39% -24.61% 0.66%

For the past year Colony Capital Inc. was more bullish than Urban Edge Properties.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Colony Capital Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.