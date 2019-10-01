Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Colony Capital Inc.
|5
|0.00
|420.51M
|-1.38
|0.00
|Urban Edge Properties
|18
|9.57
|116.63M
|0.94
|17.78
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Colony Capital Inc. and Urban Edge Properties.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Colony Capital Inc.
|8,310,474,308.30%
|-11.4%
|-2.9%
|Urban Edge Properties
|633,858,695.65%
|11.9%
|3.9%
Volatility & Risk
A 1.33 beta indicates that Colony Capital Inc. is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Urban Edge Properties is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.89 beta.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Colony Capital Inc. and Urban Edge Properties’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Colony Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Urban Edge Properties
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Urban Edge Properties is $20, which is potential 1.06% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Colony Capital Inc. and Urban Edge Properties are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 94.9% respectively. 0.5% are Colony Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Urban Edge Properties’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Colony Capital Inc.
|8.45%
|12.77%
|10.57%
|-2.92%
|-6.46%
|20.73%
|Urban Edge Properties
|-2.05%
|-2.39%
|-10.15%
|-18.39%
|-24.61%
|0.66%
For the past year Colony Capital Inc. was more bullish than Urban Edge Properties.
Summary
Urban Edge Properties beats Colony Capital Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.
Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.
