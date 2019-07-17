Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Colony Capital Inc. has 84.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Colony Capital Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Colony Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-10.00%
|-2.70%
|Industry Average
|5.48%
|10.89%
|2.80%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Colony Capital Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Colony Capital Inc.
|N/A
|5
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.72M
|615.07M
|117.56
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Colony Capital Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Colony Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.47
|1.78
|2.56
The potential upside of the peers is 18.98%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Colony Capital Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Colony Capital Inc.
|2.79%
|-4.8%
|-14.99%
|-15.82%
|-14.71%
|10.26%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|3.86%
|7.19%
|10.93%
|16.92%
|17.29%
For the past year Colony Capital Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.52 shows that Colony Capital Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Colony Capital Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Colony Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Colony Capital Inc.’s peers beat Colony Capital Inc.
Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.
