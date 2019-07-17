Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Colony Capital Inc. has 84.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Colony Capital Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -10.00% -2.70% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Colony Capital Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Colony Capital Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.47 1.78 2.56

The potential upside of the peers is 18.98%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Colony Capital Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Capital Inc. 2.79% -4.8% -14.99% -15.82% -14.71% 10.26% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Colony Capital Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.52 shows that Colony Capital Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Colony Capital Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Colony Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Colony Capital Inc.’s peers beat Colony Capital Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.