Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Diversified companies, Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.94 N/A -1.30 0.00 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 16 33.39 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Colony Capital Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -10% -2.7% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.2%

Volatility and Risk

Colony Capital Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.52 beta. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Colony Capital Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s potential downside is -7.75% and its average target price is $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.7% of Colony Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Capital Inc. 2.79% -4.8% -14.99% -15.82% -14.71% 10.26% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.12% 0.87% 1.06% 5.34% 0.62% 11.74%

For the past year Colony Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. beats Colony Capital Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.