Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Diversified companies, Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Colony Capital Inc.
|5
|0.94
|N/A
|-1.30
|0.00
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|16
|33.39
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Colony Capital Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Colony Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-10%
|-2.7%
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.2%
Volatility and Risk
Colony Capital Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.52 beta. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Colony Capital Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Colony Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s potential downside is -7.75% and its average target price is $15.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 84.7% of Colony Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Colony Capital Inc.
|2.79%
|-4.8%
|-14.99%
|-15.82%
|-14.71%
|10.26%
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|-0.12%
|0.87%
|1.06%
|5.34%
|0.62%
|11.74%
For the past year Colony Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. beats Colony Capital Inc.
Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.
