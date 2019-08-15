Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Colony Capital Inc.
|5
|0.85
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
|15
|6.84
|N/A
|1.32
|11.51
Table 1 highlights Colony Capital Inc. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Colony Capital Inc. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Colony Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-11.4%
|-2.9%
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
|0.00%
|9%
|2.3%
Risk and Volatility
Colony Capital Inc.’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Colony Capital Inc. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Colony Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
On the other hand, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s potential upside is 1.91% and its consensus target price is $15.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. shares and 68.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Colony Capital Inc.
|8.45%
|12.77%
|10.57%
|-2.92%
|-6.46%
|20.73%
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
|0.46%
|2.57%
|1.68%
|5.79%
|7.97%
|16.33%
For the past year Colony Capital Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.
Summary
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Colony Capital Inc.
Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.
