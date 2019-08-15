Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.85 N/A -1.38 0.00 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 6.84 N/A 1.32 11.51

Table 1 highlights Colony Capital Inc. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Colony Capital Inc. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 9% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Colony Capital Inc.’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Colony Capital Inc. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s potential upside is 1.91% and its consensus target price is $15.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. shares and 68.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.46% 2.57% 1.68% 5.79% 7.97% 16.33%

For the past year Colony Capital Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Colony Capital Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.