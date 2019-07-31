Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital Inc. 5 1.04 N/A -1.30 0.00 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -36.72 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates Colony Capital Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Colony Capital Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -10% -2.7% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Colony Capital Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has beta of 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Colony Capital Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.7% and 54.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Capital Inc. 2.79% -4.8% -14.99% -15.82% -14.71% 10.26% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -0.97% 0% -9.09% -7.24% -14.58% 1.49%

For the past year Colony Capital Inc. has stronger performance than Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.