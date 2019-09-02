Colony Capital (CLNY) to pay $0.11 on Oct 15, 2019; SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO L (SFOSF) Sellers Increased By 20% Their Shorts

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CLNY) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Colony Capital Inc’s current price of $4.50 translates into 2.44% yield. Colony Capital Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 1.68 million shares traded. Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) has declined 6.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500.

SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO L (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) had an increase of 20% in short interest. SFOSF’s SI was 3.66 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20% from 3.05M shares previously. With 3,700 avg volume, 989 days are for SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO L (OTCMKTS:SFOSF)’s short sellers to cover SFOSF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 590 shares traded or 30.82% up from the average. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:Group Co) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold Colony Capital, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 33.44 million shares or 18.12% more from 28.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management reported 37,000 shares. Fosun owns 20.00 million shares. Dupont Capital Management accumulated 1.06M shares. Edgepoint Group Incorporated accumulated 12.35M shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Colony Capital, Inc. is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $44 billion. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. The Firm manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. It currently has negative earnings. The Firm has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of the Company; and (c) various other equity and debt investments.