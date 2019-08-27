Colony Capital (CLNY) to pay $0.11 on Oct 15, 2019; MACROMILL ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (MCCLF) Shorts Lowered By 59.14%

MACROMILL INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MCCLF) had a decrease of 59.14% in short interest. MCCLF’s SI was 22,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 59.14% from 55,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 228 days are for MACROMILL INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MCCLF)’s short sellers to cover MCCLF’s short positions. It closed at $11.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CLNY) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Colony Capital Inc’s current price of $4.42 translates into 2.49% yield. Colony Capital Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 1.70 million shares traded. Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) has declined 6.46% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500.

Colony Capital, Inc. is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $44 billion. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. The Firm manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. It currently has negative earnings. The Firm has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of the Company; and (c) various other equity and debt investments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold Colony Capital, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 33.44 million shares or 18.12% more from 28.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 37,000 shares. Edgepoint Group holds 12.35M shares. Fosun Ltd has 1.2% invested in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation reported 1.06M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Macromill, Inc. provides marketing research services worldwide. The company has market cap of $451.79 million. The firm offers online marketing research, mobile marketing research, global marketing research, consumer buying patterns research and consumer buying data, qualitative and quantitative marketing research, and marketing consulting services. It has a 10.91 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the Internet marketing research planning/design and creation of analytical reports; and ASP business based on the proprietary automatic Internet research system.