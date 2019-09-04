Colony Capital (CLNY) to pay $0.11 on Oct 15, 2019; Denbury Resources (DNR) Shorts Increased By 22.57%

Denbury Resources Inc (NYSE:DNR) had an increase of 22.57% in short interest. DNR’s SI was 96.91M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.57% from 79.06 million shares previously. With 13.10M avg volume, 7 days are for Denbury Resources Inc (NYSE:DNR)’s short sellers to cover DNR’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.03. About 5.98M shares traded. Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has declined 75.85% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DNR News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Denbury Resources Outlook To Pos; Rtgs Affirmed; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Denbury Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNR); 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources !Q Adjusted Cash Flow From Operations $125M; 09/04/2018 – Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Rev $348M; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources Reports Successful Additional Mission Canyon Wells; 14/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC DNR.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CLNY) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Colony Capital Inc’s current price of $4.66 translates into 2.36% yield. Colony Capital Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 3.65 million shares traded or 38.22% up from the average. Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) has declined 6.46% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500.

Colony Capital, Inc. is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $44 billion. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The Firm manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. It currently has negative earnings. The Firm has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of the Company; and (c) various other equity and debt investments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold Colony Capital, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 33.44 million shares or 18.12% more from 28.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Int, Hong Kong-based fund reported 20.00 million shares. Edgepoint Investment Gp Inc owns 12.35 million shares. Dupont Cap invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 37,000 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $424,360 activity. Kendall Christian S had bought 100,000 shares worth $124,900.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $479.27 million. The firm primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It has a 1.26 P/E ratio. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

