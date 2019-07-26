Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp Inc. 17 2.90 N/A 1.40 12.37 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 27 5.18 N/A 1.45 17.83

In table 1 we can see Colony Bankcorp Inc. and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 1% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0.00% 9% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Colony Bankcorp Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.64. In other hand, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has beta of 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Colony Bankcorp Inc. and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s potential upside is 16.15% and its consensus target price is $30.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Colony Bankcorp Inc. and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16% and 88.5%. Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0.29% -2.82% 9.52% -1.99% 1.47% 18.15% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida -6.32% -5.85% -11.08% -2.16% -11.56% -0.96%

For the past year Colony Bankcorp Inc. had bullish trend while Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had bearish trend.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida beats on 9 of the 10 factors Colony Bankcorp Inc.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail customers in Florida. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. The company also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 46 branch offices, 5 commercial lending offices, and its main office in Florida. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is based in Stuart, Florida.