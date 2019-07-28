Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp Inc. 17 2.92 N/A 1.40 12.37 National Bankshares Inc. 39 5.19 N/A 2.50 16.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Colony Bankcorp Inc. and National Bankshares Inc. National Bankshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than National Bankshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 1% National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.64 beta means Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s volatility is 36.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. National Bankshares Inc. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Colony Bankcorp Inc. and National Bankshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 National Bankshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Colony Bankcorp Inc. and National Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16% and 38.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, National Bankshares Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0.29% -2.82% 9.52% -1.99% 1.47% 18.15% National Bankshares Inc. -4.35% -3.06% 7.16% -7.02% -13.93% 9.74%

For the past year Colony Bankcorp Inc. was more bullish than National Bankshares Inc.

Summary

National Bankshares Inc. beats Colony Bankcorp Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.