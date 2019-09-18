Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Both Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp Inc. 17 2.87 N/A 1.40 12.01 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 18 4.82 N/A 1.14 16.16

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Colony Bankcorp Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Colony Bankcorp Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Colony Bankcorp Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Colony Bankcorp Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 2.72% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.9% of Colony Bankcorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.2% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of Colony Bankcorp Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Bankcorp Inc. 2.76% -1% -3.12% 9.05% -1.18% 14.73% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 4.67% 6.61% 6.55% 0.27% 2.45% 12.34%

For the past year Colony Bankcorp Inc. was more bullish than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Colony Bankcorp Inc.