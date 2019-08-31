Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) and Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Comparison side by side

Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp Inc. 17 2.84 N/A 1.40 12.01 Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 14 2.18 N/A 1.25 11.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Colony Bankcorp Inc. and Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Colony Bankcorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of the James Financial Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Colony Bankcorp Inc. and Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1% Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Colony Bankcorp Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.9% of Colony Bankcorp Inc. shares and 33.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Bankcorp Inc. 2.76% -1% -3.12% 9.05% -1.18% 14.73% Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 1.76% 4.31% 7.41% 14.22% -1.57% 15.54%

For the past year Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Colony Bankcorp Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.