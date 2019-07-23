Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) to pay $0.08 on Aug 15, 2019; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Lifted Its Intel (INTC) Holding

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 31.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc acquired 15,278 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc holds 64,549 shares with $3.47M value, up from 49,271 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $229.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 21.69M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) is expected to pay $0.08 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:CBAN) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Colony Bankcorp Inc’s current price of $16.44 translates into 0.46% yield. Colony Bankcorp Inc’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 3,635 shares traded. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) has risen 1.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAN News: 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 4.2% Position in Colony Bankcorp Inc; 18/04/2018 – Correct: Colony Bankcorp 1Q EPS 37c; 18/04/2018 Colony Bankcorp 1Q Net $8.44B; 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp 1Q EPS 38c; 23/05/2018 – Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Colony Bankcorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAN); 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp Continues to Maintain a Strong Regulatory Capital Position; 18/04/2018 – COLONY BANKCORP INC – BOARD INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYOUT FROM $0.025 TO $0.05; 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 2.5c

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity. Another trade for 1,821 shares valued at $85,114 was sold by Shenoy Navin.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Inv has invested 0.86% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 60,633 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 61,130 shares. Moreover, Horizon Services has 3.3% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 90,297 shares. Moreover, Financial Corp has 0.3% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & has 181,103 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Lc has invested 1.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Dupont Cap Corporation reported 178,766 shares stake. 98.27 million are owned by Invsts. The New York-based Arrow Financial has invested 0.71% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Guardian Investment Mngmt accumulated 115,779 shares or 5.38% of the stock. Argyle Inc owns 2.56% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 124,240 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership owns 4.19M shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh invested in 0.73% or 1.21 million shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Inc reported 933,651 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hereâ€™s Why the Contrarian Case for Intel Stock Makes Sense – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Intel’s (INTC) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel’s (INTC) Q2 Earnings: CCG and DCG Segment in Focus – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Intel Stock a Better Buy Than Nvidia, AMD? – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $51.75’s average target is 0.78% above currents $51.35 stock price. Intel had 25 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6300 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

More notable recent Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power Colony Bankcorp’s (NASDAQ:CBAN) Share Price Gain of 146%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Colony Bankcorp Reports Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:CBAN – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Colony Bankcorp Starts Small Business Specialty Lending Group With Two Veteran Bankers – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Colony Bankcorp Names Lance Whitley Chief People Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Colony Bankcorp Reports First Quarter Results Nasdaq:CBAN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $18,587 activity. ROSS ROBERT SIDNEY had bought 2 shares worth $33 on Friday, February 15. $82 worth of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) shares were bought by Northcutt Lee A. On Monday, June 10 the insider Reed Matthew D. bought $5,945. On Friday, February 15 the insider Hoyle M. Edward Jr. bought $326. 2 shares were bought by Bagwell Lee, worth $33 on Friday, February 15.