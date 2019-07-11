Colonial Trust Advisors Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Lifted as Share Value Rose; Investec Asset Management LTD Raised Its Cme Group Inc/Il (CME) Position by $5.51 Million

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 5,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,792 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01M, up from 72,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $171.87. About 1.15 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc/Il (CME) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 33,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 571,932 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.13 million, up from 538,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc/Il for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $204.54. About 499,679 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/05/2018 – CME Group Approves Amended, Restated Employment Pact With CEO Terrence A. Duffy; 29/03/2018 – CME Group reaches deal to acquire NEX for $5.5 billion; 07/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 6; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; Petropavlovsk’s Largest Shareholder Backs Removal of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 24; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST BOOSTED CME, C, CHTR, AET, QRTEA IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO SEAL NEX DEAL AS SOON AS THURSDAY: TELEGRAPH; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED FROM CME GROUP; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Futures Move Lower, Rate Cut Hopes Fade, Asia Down On Politics – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News For Jun 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting CME Put And Call Options For August 2nd – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News for Jul 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Parametric Llc has invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Northwest Investment Counselors reported 0.81% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 1,810 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,300 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 99,357 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 6,120 are held by Bank & Trust Of Hawaii. Johnson Group reported 0.01% stake. Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0.15% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 538,217 shares. Graham Capital Limited Partnership owns 30,000 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moors Cabot has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 72,921 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 682,821 shares. Bartlett Lc has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Company Ltd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,845 shares.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssr Mining Inc by 262,150 shares to 4.83M shares, valued at $61.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 32,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).