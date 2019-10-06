Colonial Trust Advisors Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Cut by $303,459; Weik Investment Services Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Holding as Market Value Rose

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 7,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 45,273 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, down from 53,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, down from 12,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.44 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boys Arnold And Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Qs Limited Liability invested in 162,778 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Van Eck Associate reported 4.46 million shares stake. 121,250 were reported by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Meritage Port Mgmt holds 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 13,900 shares. 216,218 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,787 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). M&R Management reported 2,659 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,370 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 134,594 shares. Park Circle Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 500 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 980,995 shares.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $552.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 9,389 shares to 57,231 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.62M on Tuesday, July 16. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

